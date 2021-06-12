.

By Juliet Ebirim

Afro-soul artiste, Ibejii has dropped a new single, Gonto. Released on Friday June 11, 2021, Gonto is an afro-orchestral anthem that takes the listener on a journey which captures the casual insensitivity of the powerful, as well as the audacity of a new generation of believers whose defeat of fear make confrontation inevitable.

Coming off his yet unannounced 5th project, Gonto recounts the victory of tiny masquerades in the face of a big selfish one who chose to suppress and stifle other voices. Gonto is Ibejii’s celebration of the ultimate victory of ordinary people over their oppressors.

A reputed story teller, poet, thinker and romantic, Ibejii’s essence is a fine balance of ‘Taiye Kehin’ , the physical and the transcendent, time worn and timeless. Ibejii’s sound is a blend of African vibes and international sound; a unique blend of storytelling.

Like this: Like Loading...