By Gabriel Olawale

A 10-year-old winner, Idee Omotoyossi has emerged following this year’s African Kids Fashion Week competition; an event created to showcase the best of African fashion for children.

The second runner up is Zara Orijiekwe Karen and Purity Godswill respectively.

The African Kids Fashion Week is an event created to showcase and promote the best of African fashion for children. The showcase is the online segment of the fashion event.

This year’s edition was held to commiserate the children day celebration on May 27th gave African kids the platform to showcase the best of African fashion inspired by the rich and diverse African culture with traditional fabrics in a creative and stylish way.

The competition is created to give kids between the ages of 2 to 10 years the opportunity to showcase the best of African fashion.

This year’s edition’s voting was done on the website. Entry opened on the 1st of May and closes on the 15th of May. Voting starts on the 16th of May and ends on the 27th of May, 2021.

The voting was highly competitive and was filled with interesting activities as contestants scramble for votes from all over the world. Some Nigerian celebrities also joined in the competition by endorsing their chosen candidates to win the competition via the website www.africankidsfashionweek.com.

The winner wins one hundred-thousand-naira cash prize, clothing from top kids clothing line, features on top newspapers and fashion magazines and many more amazing prizes.

Speaking with the creative director of the event Mr Ajibola Akande he expressed the economic value of the project which is aimed at retaining the foreign exchange that goes out of Africa within Africa. He said, billions of dollars goes out of Africa from the children fashion industry and one of the main objectives of the African Kids Fashion Week is to help retain those funds within Africa. When the children grow up wearing African fashion, they will definitely stick to it when they are of age. Imagine all the children in African are wearing African fashion, you can not imagine how much that will contribute into the African economy in respect to IGR.

This year’s African Kids Fashion Week is powered by Smartcode Africa and supported by Tobbies Touch, Captured by Adesuwa , Mobiwura Children Fragrance, Afrikayla, Just for Kidz Spa, Wonder child for kids, Bellez Afrik ,Colored kidz, Rolicles, Podkids Fashion, Momostula, Wealahkids, Asterkids

Like this: Like Loading...