The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba, says all existing vehicle tinted glass permits duly issued by the Nigeria Police Force remain valid.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mba said the clarification followed public enquiries emanating from the announcement of the suspension of issuance of new tinted permits by the I-G on Monday.

He said the suspension would remain in force pending the release of a new protocol that would regulate the issuance of the permits for vehicle owners and operators in the country.

The FPRO said the move was part of efforts to streamline the process of issuance and usage in line with the provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act.

READ ALSO: FCT: Police launch clampdown on tinted vehicles, covered number platesHe said the Act was explicit on conditions for the use of vehicles with tinted glasses in Nigeria.

Mba said it was to address security challenges associated with the use of tinted glasses by criminal elements who hide under the cover of tinted vehicles to carry out their nefarious activities.

“Existing SPY number plates must be used by authorized users, for purposes and vehicles specified by law.

“Issuance of new SPY number plates will remain on hold pending the release of a new protocol that would guide its issuance and usage in the country,” he said.

He said Commissioners of Police (CPs) across the country and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) had been directed to give full effect to the directives.

Mba said that the AIGs and CPs had been ordered to ensure that all SPY number plates currently in use by unauthorised users or fitted to unauthorised vehicles were retrieved.

He said the I-G had warned that while carrying out the assignments the rights and privileges of citizens must be respected in line with the laws of the land and in accordance with international best practices.

Mba, however, enjoined the public to cooperate with the Police in this regard as the moves were aimed at strengthening internal security order in the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...