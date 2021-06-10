By Sylvester KwentuaVeteran Nigerian rapper and jagajaga crooner, Eedris Abdulkareem, has taken the president to the cleaners, over his silence regarding the violence that recently took place in Igangan, Oyo state.

In an early Wednesday Instagram post, Eedris wondered if the president would have reacted, if it were cows that were killed.

READ ALSO: Buhari, Amaechi, Soyinka, others grace Lagos-Ibadan rail line commissioning“48 hours after the terror unleashed on Iganagan, no word from Buhari, but if a cow is slaughtered, he will threaten the Igbsos who know nothing about it.” Eedris posted.

Over the weekend, Igangan community in Oyo state was attacked by unknown gunmen. Lives and properties were lost in the attack.

The palace of the Asigangan of Igangan town, and a petrol station were also burnt, according to police reports.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...