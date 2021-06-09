*Says 1999 Constitution designed to render govs useless on security

The Nigeria Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self- Determination, NINAS, on Wednesday, urged the Yoruba people to courageously defend themselves against marauding Fulani herdsmen attacking them in their region, stating that the people should no longer wait for the Police or Amotekun to defend them.

In a statement by Chairperson of its Central Steering Committee and spokesperson, Otunba Folashade Olukoya and Mr. Tony Nnadi, NINAS alleged that the 1999 constitution was designed to render Governors powerless on security-related matters and make them vulnerable.

The statement, titled: “Information for Activating Self Defense”, reads:

“The apex leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, Professor Banji Akintoye, who also doubles as the Chairman of NINAS, recently issued a red alert on security all over Yorubaland, one of the nations that make up NINAS.

“Also recently, the Defence Minister, Magashi, urged all Nigerians to defend themselves with whatever they can lay their hands on. They should refuse to be sitting ducks, waiting to be killed.

“The flawed 1999 Constitution is deliberately wired to enable our Governors, the supposed Chief Security Officers of their states to fail us in times of need. They have failed us woefully time and time again, being unable to activate or empower the various security agencies, including the Nigerian Police.

“Therefore, we all have to come to terms with the reality that our lives are literally in our hands. All households are to be in charge of their own safety. Please do not wait for Police or Amotekun to come to your aid. Their phones are likely to be switched off at the time of your need. As happened in the attack on Igangan 6th June 2021.

“Community Vigilante should now not be limited to night time, but should be 24/7, with each adult member of the community taking part in rotation. Whistles, car rims, etc should be at hand to alert or wake up residents at the first sign of danger.

“Look out points should be set up and changed from time to time because of internal saboteurs. If possible, safe havens/bunkers should be constructed for children and the elderly.

“If necessary, that is, if you get unwholesome security reports, withdraw all children from schools, creche to University and lock down your community. We cannot predict when these marauders will strike. We need to be vigilant at all times.”

