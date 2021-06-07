Breaking NewsCrime

Igangan killings: Yoruba group tasks residents to arm, defend themselves

By
0
Yoruba
Views: Visits 0

Following the brutal killing of over 10 persons in Igangan community in Oyo State, Yoruba Group, Ilana Omo Oodua, led by Emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye, has called on residents to defend themselves and their lands against external aggression.

ASUU Condemns Sack Of Lecturers, Stoppage Of Union Dues By Kaduna Govt

Previous article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in Breaking News