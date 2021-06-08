Following the brutal murder of about a dozen persons in Igangan community in Oyo State, apprehension has gripped the area, with parents withdrawing their wards from schools.

This development comes as there are fears of another surprise attack.

Speaking on the latest developments in the Ibarapa North West Community, the Elenpe of Tapa, Oba Sunday Titiloye, said parents and guardians have been running helter-skelter to take their children to safe destinations.

Speaking to newsmen on Monday, the Monarch said:

“We could not sleep all through this morning. We just heard that those Fulani people are restrategizing and we don’t know the precise time and location the attack will occur. There is no security in the area. This is the time for the government to come to our aid.”

The Oyo State Police Command, on Sunday, confirmed that the deadly attack which took place from Saturday midnight to the early hours of Sunday claimed 11 lives, the palace of a traditional ruler and a petrol station in Igangan.

In reaction, Governor Seyi Makinde said he had received a brief, urging residents to remain calm. He assured them that security operatives were handling the matter.

The attack on Igangan came barely a week after the governor had paid a visit to the area.

Like this: Like Loading...