• IPOB condemns alleged abduction, killing of innocent youths by security operatives

• FUTO VC decries security threat, invasion of varsity by herders

• Says institution loses N50m infrastructure to hoodlums

Concerned Senior Advocates of Nigeria of Southeast extraction, yesterday, urged intervention of elders in the resolution of the region’s crisis

They specifically requested Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar (rtd), former President, Dr. Ebele Goodluck Jonathan; Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Pastor Tunde Bakare and Col. Dangiwa Umar (rtd) jointly with other well-meaning Nigerians from the six geo-political zones to intervene quickly in the matter with a view to securing a truce, which would provide a conducive atmosphere for resolving the underlying issues currently threatening the survival of the nation.

The group, in a statement signed on their behalf by Chief Udechukwu Nnoruka Udechukwu, noted with deep regret the recent killings and destruction of private and public property, including those of the police and other law enforcement agencies, as well as state institutions such as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), courts and correctional centres by unknown persons.

MEANWHILE, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged abduction and secret killing of innocent Igbo youths by security agents on the tag of unknown gunmen.

It alleged that security operatives now move from house to house and abduct Igbo youths, whisk them away to their slaughter-houses and later dump their corpses at mortuaries as unknown gunmen.

IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, in a statement, also said the security operatives were killing cult members and forcing them to answer members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and unknown gunmen.

IN another development, the outgoing Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), Prof. Francis Eze, has urged relevant authorities to provide security to the institution, saying that the university, covering over 4,000 hectares of land, is being threatened by hoodlums and herders.

Eze, who is completing his five-year single tenure this month, said this, yesterday, while briefing journalists on his scorecard and challenges, saying that he was bedeviled by security threats with hoodlums occasionally invading his compound, destroying infrastructure, including the perimeter fence under construction; and encroachment of lands.

“They have destroyed the infrastructure, which cost the university over N50 million. There are cattle everywhere in the compound,” he lamented.



