The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba today June 7 announced the immediate suspension of tinted vehicle windscreens in Nigeria, Channelstv reports.

The police boss made the announcement during a meeting with senior police officers including commissioners and DIGs from across the states.

He also directed that the issuance of spy number plates be put on hold. This according to him are part of efforts being put in place to curtail the worsening security challenges across the country.

While making the announcement, he reiterated that roadblocks remain prohibited in the country and warned that heads of commands must enforce it and key into the road patrol strategy as an alternative to roadblocks.

The IGP said some of the high-profile suspects in police custody include members of IPOB, kidnappers, and bandits have confessed to committing some of the most heinous crimes in recent times.

He stressed the need for the senior police officers to ensure discipline in their various commands.

During the meeting, some of the successes recorded by the Police Force in the last two months include the arrest of over 600 suspects including persons believed to have carried out an attack on Governor Samuel Ortom earlier in March, this year.

The Police Council last week confirmed Usman Alkali Baba as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), almost two months after he was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

