IGP Usman Alkali Baba. Photo/POLICENG

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Alkali, has presented cheques worth N6.5 million to 14 families of deceased policemen who lost their lives in the line of duty in Kaduna State. The Commissioner of Police, Kaduna Command, Umar Muri, presented the cheques on behalf of the IGP, on Thursday in Kaduna.

A statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said that the money was from the “IGP Family Welfare Insurance.”

Alkali said that the insurance policy was aimed at supporting families of deceased policemen who died in defending the country.

“The initiative is not only to support the immediate families of the fallen heroes, but also to boost the morale of other gallant Officers who are in active service in all nooks and crannies of the

country.

“In order for them to do more in reclaiming public spaces as their welfare remains paramount to the current administration of the Force,” he added.

The IGP advised the beneficiaries to judiciously use the money to ameliorate their financial situation and cater for their children.

The beneficiaries appreciated the gesture accorded by the Inspector General of Police and prayed for his success.





