Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir, the Seriki Fulani who was evicted from his Igangan palace four months ago, has denied any connection with the recent attacks by herdsmen in the area.

It will be recalled that the herdsmen invaded Igangan in the early hours of Sunday, killing 11 persons, razing residences and a fuel station.

Twenty-four hours after Sunday’s attack, the assailants stormed the community again, killing police officers on duty and destroying the station.

Speaking, with Daily Trust, the Sarkin Fulani, who also condemned the attacks, tasked security agencies to do their job in arresting the perpetrators.

The Asigangan of Igangan, Oba Lasisi Adeoye, had alleged that Abdulkadir masterminded Sunday’s attacks where scores of farmers were killed. In reaction, the Seriki Fulani said it was wrong to have linked the attacks to him. He said many herders also suffered casualties during the attacks and even said one Fulani man who was neither a cattle rearer nor trader and who has been living in Igangan since the 60s was killed on Monday in a reprisal attack on several Fulani settlements. He said, “They killed my people, destroyed my properties, I know nothing about the attacks. If I had the mercenaries, I would have defended myself when my palace was invaded by Sunday Igboho and his men. “I have lost everything. I have been living from hands to mouth. I don’t have any mercenaries fighting for me. I leave everything in the hand of God.” The evicted Seriki Fulani who is currently in Ilorin, Kwara State, blamed the attack on the failure of security agencies. He said if security agents were swift enough, such attacks would not be happening in Ibarapa North West. The Seriki Fulani called on the federal government to urgently intervene.

