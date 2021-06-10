Imo State deputy governor, Prof. Placid Njoku

The Imo State deputy governor, Prof. Placid Njoku, has dismissed reports of his resignation, urging Imo people and the public to disregard it as it is fake news.

“My attention has been drawn to the fake news circulating in the social media purporting that the deputy governor of Imo State, His Excellency Prof Placid Njoku has resigned, Njoku’s Chief Press Secretary, Ozioma Teddy Ukwuoma, said in a statement.

“While it remains our practice to ignore such baseless stories, the need to put the truth out to concerned imo citizens has necessitated this rebuttal.”

According to the spokesman of the former Vice-Chancellor: “This story has no iota of truth in it but is a mere figment of the imaginations of those working against the Government and people of Imo state

“The Imo State Deputy Governor, His Excellency Prof. Placid Njoku enjoys a robust working relationship with his boss, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, Executive Governor of Imo State and indeed with every member of the state executive council, including members of the state legislature.”

“Imolites are enjoined to disregard such unfounded rumours and continue supporting the peace and development of Imo State.”





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...