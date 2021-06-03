The Nigerian Bar Association, Imo branch, has set up a help desk to collate data of persons allegedly arrested and detained unjustly by the police in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the association’s Publicity Secretary, Uzor Enwere, in Owerri on Thursday.

According to the statement, the help desk is aimed at addressing issues of wanton arrest and detention of innocent residents of Imo with a view to ensuring their release.

He stated that the Bar’s Committee on Human Rights would coordinate the desk at the Bar Centre and complaints received would be taken up with the appropriate quarters.

“Considering that the courts are not sitting, the help desk will collate the names of innocent persons unjustly arrested and detained for the purpose of securing their release.

“This approach is dictated by the precarious security situation in Imo at the moment, which has the semblance of war situation.

“The outcome of our interactions reveal that there is more to the situation than meets the eye,” Enwere stated.

He added that the help desk would open by 10am from June 4 at the Bar Centre.

He listed the help desk phone lines to include 08035251755, 08035512622 and 08035512622.

