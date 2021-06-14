• Begins rehabilitation of others. • Decries high level of river pollution Imo State Government has said that it needs N22 billion to build a new Okigwe Water Scheme. General Manager of Imo State Water and Sewerage Corporation, Emeka Ugoanyanwu, gave the hint, at the weekend, in Owerri, during a quarterly meeting of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)-sponsored Effective Water Sanitation and Hygiene Services (E-WASH) and the media, and validation exercise of sexual harassment prevention policy and gender equity and social inclusion policy.

Ugoanyanwu said that the water scheme built in 1983 at the cost of $36 million was abandoned in 2012 by previous administration in the state, pointing out that it required to be rebuilt to function effectively given the level of vandalisation and dilapidation.

He also said that the scheme needed to function to provide water in the area to discourage the borehole sinking stuff.

Ugoanyanwu, at the event attended by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Water Resources, Gilbert Nnah; the Special Adviser to Governor Hope Uzodimma on Public Enlightenment, Eze Ugochukwu, among other government officials and journalists, hinted that two schemes, Ekenguru (covering five kilometres radius of three communities) and Eliana/Oleme Orlu, water schemes with 100,000 capacity elevated tanks each, had been rehabilitated and new water treatment plant installed.

He expressed disgust that the major rivers in the areas were polluted by human activities, threatening their existence. He urged the residents to stop drinking untreated pure and borehole water, predicting regrettably that in 15 years time, the rivers would dry up based on undesirable human activities around them.

Ugoanyanwu expressed happiness that the Otamiri under the Owerri Regional Water Scheme built in 1983 by the late Sam Mbakwe administration, but later abandoned, had been rehabilitated and renovated.

According to him, the office of the Imo Water and Sewerage Corporation, which had the members of staff moved in July 26, 2020, have been furnished with required capacity of solar powered energy in place.

ALSO speaking, both Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Enlightenment Ugochukwu and the Permanent Secretary, Nnah, said government was impressed by the performance of the corporation, and the synergy with the media and the public, urging the headship and the staff members to sustain the tempo.

Like this: Like Loading...