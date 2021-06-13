Bayer Nigeria Limited, an agriculture firm and a subsidiary of Bayer AG Monhiem, Germany, has trained over 100 farmers across four communities in Oyo State on modern farming practice for crops.

A statement signed by the Managing Director, Bayer Nigeria Ltd., Mr. Sefihait Kone, said the training was meant to acquaint farmers, especially at the grassroots with new crop protection methods and farm best practices.

He stressed the need to train unskilled and unexposed farmers in relevant farming techniques, adding that the farmers were also trained on sustainable food production processes, and preservation systems.

Kone noted that the “Market and Community Promotions and Trade Activation” project was systematically implemented in four major farming communities, including Ibadan, Ilora, Eruwa, and Isheyin to positively impact the mindsets of farmers, traders and the communities at large.

“The project was purposed to drive lasting awareness, engage with target audience and demonstrate the benefits of their improved crop protection products, such as Lagon, Dekalb, Round-up, Belt Expert, Tihan and Decis.

“The use of these special herbicides and insecticides were demonstrated to farmers within these locales to help them enjoy the benefits of improved yields and well-preserved, healthy and fresh produce after harvest. A positive improvement in crop protection approach could turn out to become a positive turn-around in annual yields, and also profit making and business growth and expansion.”





