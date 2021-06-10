INEC Chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

APC aspirant promises to prioritise security

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released notice of activities for the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State. Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the INEC Chairman, Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi, who made the disclosure yesterday, said the notice was pasted at the commission’s offices in Anambra, in accordance with Section 30 of the Electoral Act 2010.

INEC had, in January, published the timetable and schedule of activities for the election.

However, the commission appealed to political parties to conduct credible and rancour-free primaries in compliance with the law, regulations and guidelines of the commission.

Oyekanmi said the electoral body had implemented the first activity on the timetable by publishing the official notice for the election in its offices in Anambra.

“On Thursday, June 10, 2021, the next two activities will kick off, namely, the commencement of primaries by political parties to democratically nominate their candidates for the election and the collection of nomination forms from INEC Headquarters,” he added.

MEANWHILE, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship hopeful for the election, Azuka Okwuosa, has said the security of Anambra is his priority.

While commiserating with Anambrarians who lost loved ones to criminal activities in the state recently, he said he would ensure the protection of life and property if he wins the governorship race.

He said: “Insecurity has come to be a pertinent concern in Anambra and Nigeria as a whole. Within the last two years, crime within the state has almost reached all-time high. It is easy to say that the issue of insecurity is consistent across the nation, given that reports of attacks have sprung up in virtually every state. However, a decisive number of killings, armed robberies, kidnaps, cult clashes and hostile attacks have occurred in Anambra without an appropriate response from security operatives.

“The insecurity situation in the state will take its toll on the overall development of the state, if not properly checked.”

According to him, the bulk of the responsibility to address this issue rests on the government.

He believes that the first step to tackling insecurity is dialoguing with the agitated.

“Dialogue is the first step to solving all forms of conflicts. My long-term goal would be to increase the opportunities available to youths to earn an honest living. This approach is borne out of my belief that crime is a resultant effect of idle youth who have been frustrated by the difficulties and lack of gainful employment. With no alternative to make ends meet, some of them have resorted to criminal activities.”

