President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday reiterated the shoot-at-sight directive he gave to security agencies on any person or persons found illegally wielding AK-47s and other assault weapons.

The President also vowed that his administration will act firmly and decisively ‘‘against any and all persons fomenting or carrying out attacks on our Police Force and other security personnel.’’

This is as he promised to secure the Nigerian highways and forests from bandits and criminal elements.

Speaking at the handing over of security equipment procured by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to the Lagos State Police Command, President Buhari

warned that ‘‘a nation that turns its Police personnel and infrastructure into targets of violence and destruction is a nation on the path of self-destruction.’’

He further said, ‘‘As Commander-in-chief, my primary responsibility remains the security of the country and the safety of all citizens.

“Despite the many challenges we are facing, I want Nigerians to rest assured that we will secure this country.

‘‘We will secure our infrastructure, our highways, our communities, and our forests, and we will secure the lives of our people.

The President told members of the Nigeria Police that as the government strives to improve their welfare and capacity, the citizens equally had expectations from them.

He said, ‘‘First let me commend the Inspector-General of Police and the entire Force for the recent efforts to restore peace to troubled parts of the country.

‘‘I have charged the Inspector-General to leave no stone unturned in rebuilding the morale of his officers and men, especially in the aftermath of the mindless violence associated with the EndSARS protests, as well as the recent spate of attacks on Police Stations in some parts of the country,.”

He commended the Lagos State Governor on the newly-acquired security equipment and assets, stressing that it would go a long way in boosting the morale of the Police, and further enhance their capacity to fight crime and combat criminality.

He said, ‘‘This is even more touching in the light of the unwarranted violence that ensued in the wake of the EndSARS protests last October, which saw the security architecture in Lagos State being severely damaged.”

He said it was commendable that Lagos State, the Centre of Excellence, has shown a truly resilient spirit, in the face of the massive destruction it suffered last October.

He also told other state governors to emulate the gesture by the Lagos State government towards securing the people.

‘‘You did not allow yourselves to be deterred by the severe setback; instead you have bounced back and are now boldly rebuilding the confidence of residents and investors in the State.

‘‘I acknowledge the initiative taken to kick-start the rebuilding process, through the establishment of the Lagos State Rebuild Trust Fund, and through this very laudable effort by the Lagos State Security Trust Fund. I enjoin other State Governments to emulate your bold, proactive and resourceful initiative,’’ he said.

The President further reiterated that the ‘‘Federal Government takes very seriously our constitutional oath to secure the lives and properties of the Nigerian people”, adding that his administration was conscious of the fact that lasting security is a necessary foundation for business, investment and true prosperity.

He said no Federal government since 1999 has been as committed as his administration in reforming and repositioning the Nigeria Police Force and national policing architecture.

‘‘In 2019, I signed into law the Act establishing the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, the first in the history of the Force, to provide guaranteed funding to support Police welfare, logistics and equipment.

‘‘In September 2020, I assented to the Bill amending the Nigeria Police Act, which was originally enacted in 1943.

‘‘This new Act, a vast improvement over the old one, among other things spells out the modalities for the implementation of a National Community Policing Scheme in Nigeria.

‘‘This new scheme will build confidence within our local communities and make them active stakeholders in the safety and security of their environs.

‘‘We are currently recruiting 10,000 new Police officers to reinforce our personnel capacity across the country. In addition to this, I have directed the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission to carry out an upward review of Police salaries and benefits”.

