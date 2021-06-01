The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has said those who are promoting insurrection and burning critical national assets across the country with the aim to destroy his government will receive the shock of their lives as his administration will do everything possible to ensure they fail.

He spoke on Tuesday, 1 June, after meeting with the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu; and other electoral commissioners in Aso Villa, Abuja, over the series of attacks on INEC facilities especially in the South-Eastern part of the country, Punch reports.

Rampaging hoodlums had razed no fewer than 11 INEC offices, 13 vehicles, 429 generators, others in over 41 attacks in the last few months. Scores of police stations have also been burnt in the South-East by the daring gunmen.

Yakubu had described the situation as a national emergency which many analysts have said might affect the 2023 general elections if the attacks are not quenched by the security agencies.

Commenting on the situation on Tuesday via his official Twitter handle, Buhari stated, “I receive daily security reports on the attacks on critical national infrastructure, and it is very clear that those behind them want this administration to fail. Whoever wants the destruction of the system will soon have the shock of their lives. We’ve given them enough time.

“I received a briefing today from the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, on the series of attacks on their facilities nationwide. These attacks are totally unacceptable, and we will not allow those behind them to achieve their evil objectives.

“I have assured INEC that we will make available to them everything they need to operate efficiently, so that no one will say we don’t want to go, or that we want a third term. There will be no excuse for failure. We will meet all of INEC’s demands.

“In the area of security, we have changed the Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General, and we are demanding that they rise fully to the challenges confronting us. There must be zero tolerance for all those bent on destroying our country by promoting crime and insurrection!

“Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”