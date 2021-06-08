By Dayo Johnson, AkureThe National Chairman of the Zenith Labour Party, Hon Joseph Akinlaja has said that the body language of President Muhammadu Buhari was the reason why insecurity festered in the country.

Akinlaja said this after inaugurating a 4 kilometer-road constructed personally to celebrate his 71st birthday in Ondo. The former member of the House of Representatives said that if the body language was against insecurity, it would have been a thing of the past.

” The President must do everything possible to address the insecurity in this country, the body language of Mr president will decide whether there would be security in this country or not.

” l will therefore urge President Muhammadu Buhari to look into issues that are threatening the nation’s unity.

” Our President should appraise the state of the nation and come up with ways to address the challenges facing the nation before it is be too late.

” The unity of Nigeria should be paramount to all Nigerians irrespective of their differences. The only way out of the insecurity all over the country would start from the decisions of the president.”

The former deputy president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) noted that “We have had this kind of experience before when Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was President and OPC became very popular than the police and criminal people entered OPC to use it to commit crimes.

“Obasanjo, as a Yoruba man and OPC as a Yoruba outfit rose to a occasion and said that anybody in the name of OPC that committed crime would be shot dead or he would be prosecuted.

“Do you know that there is OPC now, but the criminal people there have disappeared.

“So immediately this insecurity started if the the president needed to make some pronouncement that will send shivers to criminal elements troubling our dear nation,” he said.

While speaking on the newly commissioned project Akinlaja said it was his own little way of giving back and adding value to his community from the little he has.

“Besides, this is not the only thing, I have facilitated many developmental projects because I have belief and God has told me that I should be very careful about the community which I belong to,”

He advised the government at all levels to partner well-meaning Nigerians and corporate organisations in addressing the infrastructure deficit.

