By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, and Bishops on Saturday, called on the opposition leaders in the state to sheath their swords for the interest of peace in Imo.

The church leaders made this statement while briefing newsmen, through His Eminence ,Samuel Uche, Prelate, Methodist Church of Nigeria, after their meeting at the government House in Imo, with governor Hope Uzodimma.

The church leaders said that insecurity remained an ill wind that blows nobody any good.

According to them, “We want to demonstrate that we love Imo State, we are not politicians and we love everybody, we want to take steps to bring peace to Imo, it’s not known for destruction of lives and properties, we are known for divinity of labour.

Also Read: How Nnamdi Kanu deceived us to train IPOB/ESN militias —dismissed soldiers

“What is happening is insulting to us,so we want to make sure peace returns, anybody that is aggrieved we reconcile them with each other to make sure that there is peace ,without peace nothing moves. Whoever is at at fault we would tell the person, no matter whose ox is gored, appointed to this positions God has made us fathers of the nation and we must demonstrate it with dignity, decorum, transparency and honesty in everything we do.

“Everybody that is offended should sheath their sword, nobody should allow themselves to be hired as ‘unknown’ gunmen or bandit to destroy either federal government property or any other, trouble is an ill wind that blows nobody any good,” The prelate said.

Among those at the meeting included the Archbishop of Owerri Catholic Ecclesiastical Province, His Grace, Most Rev. (Dr.) A. J. V. Obinna, that of the Anglican Communion, His Grace, Most Rev. (Dr.) David Onuoha, The Prelate, Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Most Rev. (Dr.) S. C. K. Uche, Bishop Stanford Nwogu for the Pentecostal Churches, the CAN Chairman Imo State, the Very Rev. (Dr.) Eches Divine Eches and others.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...