Members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Imo have called on politicians in the state to support Governor Hope Uzodimma’s efforts to rid the state of security challenges. The Prelate, Methodist Church of Nigeria, Most Rev. Samuel Uche, who spoke on behalf of the association, said that they came to see the governor as a way of demonstrating their love for Imo.

In a statement by Gov. Uzodima’s Chief Press Secretary, Oguwike Nwachukwu, in Owerri on Saturday, Uche said that members of CAN had come to discuss insecurity in the state; even though they are not politicians.

“Imo is not known for killing, shedding of human blood and destruction of lives and property.

“Rather, Imo is known for hard work, dignity of labour, industry and a people that are very religious as over 95 per cent of Imo residents are Christians.

“We will lay blame on whoever that is wrong or whoever that has offended each other no matter whose ox is gored, believing that it is only the truth that will set us free.

“God has appointed us as leaders and fathers of and we must maintain high integrity, dignity, decorum, transparency and honesty in everything we do,” the cleric said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CAN delegation was made up of about 50 Bishops from the Catholic, Anglican, Methodist, Pentecostal and Evangelical Churches.

Uche called on all political gladiators in the state to join hands with the governor to secure lives and property in the state, irrespective of their political inclinations.

He also appealed to Imo residents not to allow themselves to be hired by politicians either as unknown gunmen or bandits to destroy public and private property, saying “such does not do anyone any good.”

Earlier in an address, the governor welcomed the body of Bishops and thanked them for their concern, adding that church leaders have a role to play in ensuring peace in the society.

He assured them that his government will continue to partner with the Church to ensure that Imo is properly governed.

Some Church leaders present at the meeting included the Archbishop of Owerri Catholic Ecclesiastical Province, Most Rev. Anthony Obinna, and his Anglican Communion counterpart, Most Rev. David Onuoha.

Others were Bishop Stanford Nwogu, for the Pentecostal Churches, the CAN Chairman in Imo State, the Very Rev. Eches Divine-Eches, among others.

Top government officials who attended the event included the Deputy governor, Prof. Placid Njoku, Secretary to the state government, Chief Cosmas Iwu, and the Chief of Staff to the governor, Mr Nnamdi Anyaehie.



