The Imo chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called for Gov. Hope Uzodimma’s immediate resignation over the worsening state of insecurity in the state.

The state Chairman of the party, Mr Charles Ugwuh, made the call at a news briefing in Owerri on Wednesday.

Ugwuh said PDP was alarmed over the worsening state of insecurity in the state and the escalation of “militarisation of the state”.

He said the governor had demonstrated his inability to protect lives and property of Imo people and should take full responsibility for the problems.

“The governor should resign over his failure to protect lives and property.

“This has become very necessary in view of the evident of lack of capacity of the ruling-All Progressives Congress (APC) to guarantee safety and security of lives and property of Imo people,” he said.

The chairman also raised the alarm over the alleged intimidation and harassment of innocent residents and burning of police stations and Independent National Electoral Commission offices.

“Our party finds it too worrisome that on daily basis, innocent civilians and security personnel are mowed down.

Also, arson, murder and carnage have become the lot of the hitherto most peaceful state in Nigeria.

“The climax is the gruesome murder of Ahmed Gulak, a former member of PDP and aide to President Goodluck Jonathan,” he said.

Ugwuh said the party had called on civil society organisations and Imo stakeholders to unite to find lasting solution to the security problem in the state.

The party also charged the governor to account for the lives of innocent security agents and other residents that were killed in the conflict.

It further called on the Federal Government to set up a high-powered independent investigation into Gulak’s gruesome murder and bring the culprits to justice.

Reacting to the PDP’s call, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Oguwike Nwachukwu, said the governor was doing his best to handle the situation.

Nwachukwu said, “PDP should stop their antics which led to this situation and call their people to order.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...