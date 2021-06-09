By Victor Arjihromanus

Sen Annie Okonkwo has advised the federal government not to apply force but rather embrace dialogue to bring back peace in the South-east part of the country.

Okokwo who stated this in a statement made available to journalists yesterday, disclosed that “Nigeria cannot afford another civil war because we are yet to recover from the devastating effects of the Biafra war.”

According to the senator, dialogue is the best approach to ensuring a lasting solution to the ugly situation bideveling the South-east region.

“The federal government and the security agencies must apply wisdom in handling the situation in South-east. Taking wrong action will only create more problems. We have the issue of Boko Haram in the North, the Niger Delta militants issue still unresolved and now the issue of IPOB, it will only crumble the economy of the country.

According to Okonkwo, a reports have it that a decade of war in Syria has left nearly half a million people dead.

“We dont need any approach that will create more issues. I therefore, call on the Federal Government, State Governors, military, police and other security agencies to sit-up and do the needful to put an end the ugly situation. No country or nation has survived two civil war, so Nigeria’s cannot be different.”

Like this: Like Loading...