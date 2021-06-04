By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Christian Association of Nigeria, Youth Wing, on Thursday, said Nigeria cannot afford another civil war because it will not augur well for the country since it has yet to recover from the devastating effects of the Biafra war.

The national chairman of CAN’s Youth Wing, Belusochukwu Enwere, who said this in a statement issued in Abuja, described the security situation in the country as saddening.

“The security situation in the country, especially South East saddens my heart. The situation in our land calls for urgent action and attention.

“Nigerians cannot afford to live in a season of anomie with the ongoing bloodshed, and the way and manner our youths, politicians, students and security agencies are being killed without proper justification.

“I wish to, on behalf of all Christian Youth, call for restraint and stoppage of all this deadly activity,” he said.

Enwere said the government and the security agencies must rise up to the challenge by taking action to address the situation in the country.

“We, therefore, call on the Federal Government, State Governors, military, police and other security agencies to sit-up and do the needful.

“The scars of the civil war are still fresh in our minds and psyche and so, we cannot afford another one,” he said.

The CAN Youth Wing chairman also said that the elite could make a great difference just by the words they speak.

“I am also appealing to the Federal Government, Southeast governors, bishops and clergymen, Ohaneze Ndi-Igbo, traditional rulers, military, police and other security agencies, General Overseers, youths and opinion moulders to carefully handle this situation and nip it in the bud before it becomes too late. The time to avoid a needless war is now,” Enwere said.

He, therefore, called for peaceful dialogue across all sectors in the country, urging youths in the country to give peace a chance and stop the wanton destruction of lives and properties.

Vanguard News Nigeria

