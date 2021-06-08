NSCDC. PHOTO: Twitter

To tackle rising insecurity in the country, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, (NSCDC) has unveiled its newly established female squad to compliment efforts of other squads especially in schools by protecting lives and properties.

Commandant-General of the corps, Dr. Ahmed Audi said the squad is a child of necessity to meet growing security challenges and to cater for the recent government proposed ‘Safe School Initiative’.

Speaking at the public unveiling of the the Corps female squad on Monday in Abuja, Audi said the agency is bold to express readiness to confront kidnapping and banditry activities among others within and around Schools environments.

“The quest for security stability in our country continue to remain a holy grail with a ceaseless and unabated cases of banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, insurgency, terrorism among others and all these have continued to threaten our country’s cohesion, stability and territorial integrity,” Audi said.

He called on Nigerians not to provide doubt the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari in securing the lives and property of both Nigerians and foreigners living in the country.

Audi, told the Female Squad to comply strictly with the rules of engagement based on universal best practices in any security operation they may be involved in either within or outside the nation.

“I invite all the stakeholders in the sector to join hands with us in proactively implementing measures and undertaking actions that will ultimately neutralize any form of aggression and provide assurance for public safety,” Audi said.

Members of the female squad have also expressed readiness to carry out their assignment.

