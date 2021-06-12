The United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has disclosed that it will work with donor partners and the Nigerian government to restore peace in the northeast.

This was disclosed on Friday, June 11, by the reUnited Kingdompresentative of UK FCDO, Paul Nyulaku at the northeast conflict management and stabilisation (NECMS) programme held in Abuja, The Cable reports.

Speaking at the event jointly organized by UK FCDO, Mercy Corps (MC), Center for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC), Center for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD), and Okapi Consulting/Radio Ndarason International, Nyulaku said peacebuilding is crucial in regions devastated by insecurity.

According to Nyulaku, insurgency limits the growth and development of any economy and impacts negatively on the livelihoods of citizens.

He said for peace to be restored, all hands must be on deck, adding that effective response to conflicts requires a comprehensive approach at all levels, including those affected by the conflict.

“I’m aware that many useful community platforms that have done a great job were established to promote dialogue and reconciliation under NECMS. We hope the work of these groups and achievements realized is sustained and hopefully taken up by ongoing programmes in the northeast,” he said.

Nyulaku said the UK has been supporting the consortium to implement the NECMS over the years.

He noted that the event was organized to discuss lessons learned during the implementation of the programme, adding that it would also help the UK plan future peace-building programmes.

“I envisage this is the same for other donor partners. I do hope you find discussions on how NECMS managed to deliver the programme, key results achieved across the different workstreams, and what could be of interest to other donor partners insightful.

“I hope that through this event, key requirements for reconciliation and peace will be placed on the agenda towards improving the conflict situation in the northeast,” he said.

