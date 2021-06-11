…Says it didn’t give FG 21-day ultimatum



…As Army, Police, JTF patrol streets in Osun

By Dapo Akinrefon & Shina Abubakar

THE Agbekoya Farmers Society of Nigeria, yesterday, said it is on the trail of eight suspected Fulani herdsmen who were involved in the killing of no fewer than 20 people in Igangan, Ibarapa area of Oyo State and other towns in the South-West.

It also dissociated itself from a 21-day ultimatum given to the Federal Government over the killings in Igangan, describing the ultimatum as fake.

This came as the Army, Police and Joint Task Force embarked on a show of force, following cult-related killings and other insecurity challenges in Osun State.Reacting to an ultimatum issued to the Federal Government over the killing of the 20 people, Agbekoya described those who issued the ultimatum as fake and impostors.

In a statement by its President and National Publicity Secretary, Messrs Kamorudeen Okikiola and Olatunji Bandele, the farmers’ society said it has launched a manhunt to track down and arrest the leaders of the criminal Fulani herdsmen who perpetrated the dastardly act of merciless killings, burning of houses and the palace of the traditional ruler of Igangan.

The statement reads: “Agbekoya Farmers Society has not given an ultimatum to the Federal Government and we dissociate our association from this fake news by impostors.

Agbekoya is already working assiduously underground and we have mobilized our warriors to hunt for the leaders of the criminal Fulani herdsmen who masterminded the merciless killings of our people in Igangan, Ibarapa area of Oyo State.

“We decry the lackadaisical, irresponsive and nonchalant attitude of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agents who were supposed to have acted fast to prevent the recent massacre in Igangan in Ibarapa area of Oyo State where many lives and property were lost despite intelligence reports and information about the reprisal attack given to the security agents.

“The security agents have not been cooperating with the self-determination groups like Agbekoya, OPC, and the hunters who have been assisting them in reducing insecurity in the South-West, rather the security agents have been intimidating and harassing members of Agbekoya, OPC and hunters who can assist them in combing the villages and porous border routes in Southwest.

“Our men in Ibarapa and Oke Ogun areas of Oyo State are already combing the various communities and villages, especially the porous borders in Oke Ogun area, Kaima, Idere, Ibarapa, Ijio, Aiyegun, and Komu. The Agbekoya Farmers Society warriors have also launched a search for suspected criminal Fulani leaders who led the merciless killings and Agbekoya will not relent until the eight suspects are arrested and brought to book.”

Army, Police, JTF patrol streets in Osun

Meanwhile, patrol vehicles, involving personnel of the Nigerian Army, Police, JTF and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, moved around the state capital as early as 8 am.

The team, blaring siren, moved through Dele Yes sir roundabouts through Oke-Fia to Old Garage before heading towards Ayetoro to Powerline area.When contacted, Osun police Command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola said the joint patrol is a message to miscreants who might be planning to disrupt peace across the state.

Also, the Special Adviser to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Security, Mrs. Abiodun Ige said the patrol is a show of force to assure residents that government would not tolerate any act of disruption from anybody.

Ige said: “It is a normal show of strength, we are just trying to make sure we do everything possible to secure the lives of the citizens of the state and also to tell the people that nobody can just start or do things under the claim that they are free to do whatever they like. Everybody should know that the situation in the country is tensed. We should just go about our business without fear.”

