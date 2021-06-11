.

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

A police inspector was killed yesterday when gunmen attacked Ojoto Police Station in Idemili South local government area of Anambra State.

A similar attack took place at the headquarters of the local government during which the attackers forced workers to leave their offices, while they had a field day ransacking the offices.

The police station was not burnt in the latest attack because the policemen on duty repelled them.

According to a police officer at the station, “the hoodlums came in three Sienna vehicles, but were repelled by the policemen on duty.”

Although the State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ikenga Tochukwu could not confirm the incident, he explained that he would get in touch with the Divisional Police Officer in the area.

