NUGA President, Professor Stephen Hamafyelto (left), exchanging pleasantries with UNILAG Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, when the association visited the university to inspect facilities listed for the 2022 Games

The Nigerian Universities Games Association (NUGA) has certified the University of Lagos (UNILAG) fit to host the 2022 NUGA Games.

NUGA officials visited the school last week where they met with Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe and other members of the local organising committee of the 26th games. According to NUGA, the visitation was designed to iron out a suitable date for the games and also to inspect the progress made on the Campus’s sports facilities.

Speaking during the visit, Professor Ogundipe reiterated the institution’s commitment to hosting the rest of the country’s university athletes.

The Games, which is expected to attract over 5000 students from 85 universities was earlier scheduled to hold in 2019, but was put on hold by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the facilities inspected by NUGA were those for athletics, indoor hall, swimming pool, the main football pitch being re-grassed and other facilities around the Sports Centre.

The NUGA contingent, led by its President, Professor Stephen Hamafyelto, and the Secretary General advised UNILAG to work hard and ensure the Games is delivered on any dates proposed by the school.

Meanwhile, UNILAG will host this year’s International Day of University Sports (IDUS) scheduled for September 20 of which ‘activities will be announced in due time.’





