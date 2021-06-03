Accountants have been charged to embrace electronic learning to improve competence on the job.

President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Onome Adewuyi, who said this at the launch of the institute’s e-learning platform in Lagos, said the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need to make knowledge transfer available in more flexible forms to meet the standards specified by the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC).

To this end, she said, it behooves the institute to ensure members and those who demand cutting-edge training are given as much easy access as possible to learning platforms.

The model, Adewuyi said, would provide access to content that is relevant and specific to users’ needs, roles and responsibilities in professional life. Adewuyi noted that the new platform has been segmented to facilitate the assimilation of new knowledge and allow flexible scheduling of time for learning, contains creative instructional methods and techniques for a better learning experience, sustains attention, promotes learning that could be assessed at any time and customisable.

She said the initiative was part of the institute’s support for organisations to invest in capacity building of their employees with sufficient flexibility such that the working hours of staff is maximised and enable them to self-pace their training.

“The platform would encourage the expected desire for lifelong learning by professionals. In addition, it has been proven that more sustainable learning is achieved through electronic learning as it has significantly lower environmental impacts like carbon emissions. This has become necessary as the institute seeks to sustain its contribution as a player by reducing its learning-related carbon footprint,” she said.

Earlier, the chairman, members’ professional development committee, Alaribe, observed that the world is global for professionals to learn, re-learn and unlearn. He assured that with the development, members would have three windows to up-skill themselves.

These windows, Alaribe said to include, physical training, webinar and the e-learning programmes, adding that the e-learning would revolutionise learning and enables members to get credit points without much stress.



