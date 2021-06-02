Church canvasses restructuring, equity, responsibility

The Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDPF) has deplored the rising extremism in Nigeria. Consequently, it advised the Federal Government to convene a national dialogue for realistic recommendations that could birth a new Nigeria that addresses the yearnings and aspirations of the citizens, as well as guarantees public safety.

In a statement jointly signed by the co-chairmen, Alhaji Kunle Sanni Ishaq and Bishop Sunday Onuoha yesterday in Abuja, the group lamented that millions of Nigerians were being displaced by insecurity, raising the question about Nigeria’s survival as a nation.

They decried the attacks on security agents, burning of police stations, poor governance, secessionist movements and quit notices to ethnic groups. The body also urged equity and sense of duty.

IDFP commended the National Assembly for the ongoing constitution review, urging Nigerians to actively participate in the exercise leading to a new constitution that takes care of the imbalances in the polity.

IN a similar vein, the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria (PCN) has backed restructuring of the country, stating that the nation was no longer working under the prevailing political structure.

The church made its position known in a statement titled: “Nigeria Must Address The Current Security Challenges”, and issued by Head of the Department of Information and Public Affairs, Rev. (Dr.) Nnoke Ibe on behalf of the Principal Clerk, Rev. (Dr.) Miracle Ajah, yesterday in Umuahia.

FURTHERMORE, the Northern Consensus Movement said the region was ready for separation if other agitators insist.

But the Middle Belt said it would not go with the bloc if Nigeria’s balkanisation happens. The movement’s president, Awa Abdullahi, who was speaking in Abuja, stated: “The North, today, is equally ready for separation as being agitated by some sections of the country.”

In a swift response, Dr. Bitrus Pogu, on behalf of the Middle Belt Forum, added that, “in the times of crisis, the Middle Belt fought, while the North took the benefits.”

Speaking at a dialogue, organised by a civil society organisation, ‘Youth off the street initiative’ in collaboration with other ethnic nationalities and international partners in Abuja, Halima Jibril, at the behest of the Federation of Muslim Women Association, pleaded for the conversation to be approached from a national perspective rather than regional.