By Dapo Akinrefon & Ola Ajayi

Chairman of the Oyo State Security Network, Operation Amotekun, General Ajibola Togun, retd, yesterday raised alarm that an invasion of the six South-West states by herdsmen who are mainly foreigners from Mali, Niger Republic, Chad and Burkina Faso, is imminent.

He also disclosed that these non-Nigerians are already hiding in forest reserves in the zone, saying the invasion by the herders would soon happen and that it would definitely begin from Yorubaland.

The retired general, who spoke on the theme: “Security Challenge: Holistic Approach and the Significance of Regional Security Dimensions” at the annual lecture organized by students of the Institute of Peace and Strategic Studies, University of Ibadan, warned that people in the six states of the South West should be security-conscious.

He added that the commercial motorcyclists who have made incursion into the states of the South-West are foot soldiers sent by the invaders to study the geography of the zone.

Togun’s warning drew immediate response from the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere; and Aare Ona-Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, who said the warning should be taken seriously and that the Yoruba should be ready defend themselves.

‘People should be watchful’

Togun accused the Federal Government of inviting the foreign herders when it threw our borders open to them, noting that he was not out to frighten people but to alert them so that they would be watchful.

He said: “The people who are supposed to administer Nigeria to move forward are biased. The herders I grew up to know were the native Fulani. But these ones causing problems are non-Nigerians.

“They are from Futa Jallon, Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Niger Republic. Some of these people are Tuaregs who used to ambush traders in the olden days and robbed them of their money and property. “These foreign herders, somebody has told them that Allah has given Nigeria to them as their heritage and they are coming here to take what Allah has given them.

“All these invaders we are talking about are here to take over Yorubaland as their heritage. I’m saying this to let us know that there is great task ahead of us.

‘’Now, there are enemies within. When we started Amotekun, some people went to Abuja to tell them that the security outfit was a prelude to secession.

“These people are there. These okada riders you are talking about are the foot soldiers sent to monitor and study the geography of the South West. Most of them have AK-47 under the seats of their motorcycles.

“Also, the wheel-barrow pushers. When the trumpet sounds, they are the ones they will push out. They are out to get the geography of all the places.

“The regional security idea came up because the Federal Government failed in its duty to maintain security. Many of them are hiding in the forest reserves. They wanted to tag the security outfit Western Nigerian Security Network, but the Federal Government said no.”

‘Police not co-operating with Amotekun, see us as rivals’

As part of the uncooperative attitude of the Federal Government towards the outfit, he said the conventional police that the outfit should work with to check insecurity sees the outfit as rivals.

He continued: “When talking about security, Amotekun should work hand-in-hand with the Police. Amotekun has power to arrest, investigate, but the Federal Government said prosecution should be handed over to the police. We have problems; the police are not cooperating. They see Amotekun as rivals.

“At Ogbomoso, a policeman fired AK-47 at Amotekun official. Herders kidnapped people and Amotekun personnel were there to rescue the victims. A DPO said ‘what is your problem, you these people Amotekun)? They said you should go after bandits and not herders.

“The people they are supposed to work with are not happy. The issue is that the security agencies cannot work without the cooperation of the citizens.

“Everybody knows the opposition the FG has towards Amotekun. There is a law that established this outfit but they should put it in the Nigerian constitution. With the opposition of the FG, it is difficult for them to operate.

“These boys are going to face AK 47. There will soon be problem. I’m not here to frighten anybody. These people will start from the South-West to take Yorubaland as their heritage.

“I’m telling you what will happen. These people will soon strike. There is a hidden plan for invasion of Yorubaland. There was a time the government said everybody should submit their weapons. When they point AK-47 at you, there will be nothing for you to defend yourself with, other than to raise up your hands.”

Nigeria in crisis – Prof Albert

Speaking earlier, Professor Isaac Albert, the pioneer director of the institute, said: “Nigeria is in deep crisis. We are in serious crisis and some people are talking about 2023 when we are not sure that Nigeria would make December. The whole world is worried.”

He said what is taking place in Nigeria is hostage-taking and not kidnapping, noting that the rate at which insecurity was increasing is an indication that the state does not exist.

It should be taken serious —Afenifere

Reacting to Togun’s warning, Afenifere said it should be taken seriously by elders and leaders of the South-West, adding that preventive steps should be set in motion to thwart such invasion.

Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, said: “A disclosure of this nature, coming from a retired Army General of Major-General Togun’s status, is not only worrisome, it should also be taken seriously.

“Preventive steps should be taken immediately. Combined with what is happening in the South-East and Middle-Belt now, this sort of news make us in Afenifere worried indeed. It’s as if bandits have taken over.”

Yoruba should pre-pare for self-defence – Gani Adams

Also reacting, the Aare Ona-Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, aligned with Togun’s disclosure just as he advised Yoruba people to prepare for self-defence.

Adams said: “What General Togun said is true. We have been surrounded by criminal herdsmen and from my intelligence reports, they have stockpiled arms in many Yoruba communities to attack us.

“Our community leaders have a role to play but the truth of the matter is that we have been infiltrated by these criminal herdsmen, but we don’t know their plans yet. The Yoruba people should brace up for any attack because it will come as a surprise. The Yoruba people should be prepared to defend themselves; self defence is the way to go.”

We’re not oblivious of the planned invasion – YCE

Reacting, the Senior Elders Forum of the Yoruba Council of Elders, YCE, also confirmed the plan, saying that Oke-Ogun in Oyo is a flashpoint.

According to former National President of YCE, Dansaaki Samuel Adeleye Agbede, both Oyo and Osun should be very vigilant as there is influx of foreign Fulani herders into Oke Ogun axis.

Instead of concentrating on this very serious security issue, YCE said the Federal Government is after Chief Sunday Adeyemo, a.k.a. Igboho.

“Yes, we are not oblivious of the said invasion. We have said it long time ago that we have to be vigilant in our areas. When one Wakili who was alleged to be a notorious herder was arrested by the supporters of Chief Gani Adams, the Police arrested those who arrested him and charged them to court.

“I’m not sure if those OPC men who arrested Wakili are not still in detention now. Someone said that same Wakili was seen at Ilorin during Ramadan walking free.”

“This is the travesty of justice we always cry about; that it would not do us any good as a nation. The governors of Osun and Oyo State need to be proactive.

“Governor Seyi Makinde should support the Amotekun Chairman in Oyo State because he is a security expert. He should take the matter seriously.”

“The kings in Oke-Ogun area are giving us problem because they support the Fulani herders for pecuniary gains. They get cows from them, sell land. This has made things difficult for us over there.”

