Benjamin Netanyahu has lost his 12-year hold on power in Israel after its parliament voted in a new coalition government, BBC reports.
Right-wing nationalist Naftali Bennett has been sworn in as prime minister, leading a “government of change”.
He will lead an unprecedented coalition of parties which was approved with a razor-thin majority of 60-59.
Mr. Bennett will be prime minister until September 2023 as part of a power-sharing deal.
He will then hand power over to Yair Lapid, leader of the centrist Yesh Atid, for a further two years.
Mr. Netanyahu Israel’s longest-serving leader who has dominated its political landscape for years will remain head of the right-wing Likud party and become the leader of the opposition.
During the debate in the Knesset (parliament), a defiant Mr. Netanyahu promised: “We’ll be back.”
After the vote, Mr. Netanyahu walked over to Mr. Bennett and shook his hand.
US President Joe Biden has already sent his congratulations to Mr. Bennett, saying he looks forward to working with him.
Mr. Netanyahu has served a record-breaking five terms, first from 1996 to 1999, then continuously from 2009 to 2021.
He called an election in April 2019 but failed to win enough support to form a new coalition government. Two more elections followed, each of which ended inconclusively.
The third election resulted in a government of national unity where Mr. Netanyahu agreed to share power with the then-opposition leader Benny Gantz. But the arrangement collapsed in December, triggering a fourth election.
“Nobody will have to give up their ideology, but all will have to postpone the realization of some of their dreams. We’ll focus on what can be achieved, rather than arguing about what cannot,” he said.
