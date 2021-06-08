The Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) has confirmed that Abubakar Shekau, the head of the dreaded Boko Haram terrorist group committed suicide.

According to recordings received by some news outlets in Nigeria, it was said that Shekau killed himself following a confrontation with rival ISWAP jihadists in Sambisa forest.

According to Straight News, a voice speaking in the Kanuri language resembling that of ISWAP leader Abu Musab Al-Barnawi said, “Shekau preferred to be humiliated in the hereafter to getting humiliated on earth. He killed himself instantly by detonating an explosive.”

While the Nigeria Military has said they are yet to confirm Shekau’s death, Humangle reports that Abu Musab Al-Barnawi has declared himself the leader of the Boko Haram and ISWAP jihadist groups combined.

Shekau’s Boko Haram faction and fighters from the ISWAP had been troubling the North-Eastern Borno state, with the latter dominating the Lake Chad basin and Boko Haram occupying the Sambisa Forest.

The Boko Haram terrorists group has carried out bombings, kidnappings, and jail breakouts across the region under Shekau’s leadership.

Similarly, Shekau’s leadership saw more than 30,000 people being murdered in a brutal manner, with approximately 2 million people displaced from their dwelling places.

The activities of these terrorists have not only affected Nigeria but the trio of Cameroon, the Niger Republic, and the Republic of Chad.

