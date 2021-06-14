Florence Ita-Giwa

A former Presidential Adviser on National Assembly Matters, Florence Ita-Giwa, yesterday, commended President Muhammadu Buhari over his position that only the National Assembly has the powers to amend the constitution. Buhari made the statement during his June 12 Democracy Day broadcast at the weekend. Ita–Giwa commendation followed her convictions that as representatives of the people, the National Assembly has the right to amend the constitution after due consultation with their constituents as being done by the committees across the country.

In his broadcast, President Buhari said his administration was not averse to constitutional reform as part of nation building process, but added that Nigerians must understand that the National Assembly has the primary responsibility of constitutional amendment.

In a statement issued yesterday, Ita-Giwa said President Buhari’s remark was the needed impetus for the National Assembly to push for the amendments, which Nigerians had yearned for, adding that the process would eventually settle some critical national questions.

“I am once again impressed with President Buhari’s submission on the roles of the National Assembly in the constitution amendment. As a lawmaker, I have always maintained the stand and position that my colleagues in the National Assembly should be encouraged to amend the constitution, because it is their responsibility as long as they have the willpower to do so,” she said.



