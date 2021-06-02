— Says ‘No governor or government will want any of her citizens to die’

The General Manager of Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA), Hon. Engr Innocent Ikpamezie, has called on Imo people, especially social media influencers and online media practitioners, to do everything within their power to avoid comments that will further escalate the already precarious security situation in the state

Engr. Ikpamezie opined that what should be upper most in the heart of every true Imolite should be to recover the state from the hands of the evil ones who are bent on destroying the state.

The OCDA boss made this known during an interaction with online newspaper publishers and bloggers in his office in Owerri on Wednesday.

The GM noted that the system is charged and require the collective responsibility of all to calm the situation down using whatever tool available, especially the social media platforms.

He observed that most of the aggravating comments that fan the embers of insecurity are churned out in the social media, hence he appealed to social media influencers to use the social media tool to change the narratives.

Engr. Ikpamezie described the news making rounds that Gov Hope Uzodimma invited the military to Imo state to kill people as fallacious and ploy by enemies of the state to entrenched insecurity in Imo.

He expressed deep concern about the misinterpretation of Gov. Hope Uzodinma, a burden bearer, a humane, kind and emotive person who cannot even hurt a fly.

According to him, no government or governor will want any of his citizen dead.

The OCDA Chief explained that any body who joins in igniting crisis in the state cannot be said to be a lover of the state.

He urged all Imo citizen inspite of party affiliation to come together and rescue the state, because according to him, if this insecurity continues “we may not know who will be next”.

Continuing, Engr Innocent Ikpamezie said

“I beg you in the name of God to help preach peace because you have what ordinary people do not have. Even if you don’t like the present government or APC, there is no possible way you will hate Imo State because someone who is throwing stones inside the market does not know who it will hit”

“When everyone is preaching peace, it could have a positive effect on those perpetrating these attacks in the state and that is what we need now because when peace returns businesses will thrive and our great economy will bounce back to what it used to be again” Engr. Ikpamezie said.

Speaking, IfeanyiCy Njoku who led the online media practitioners and bloggers beckoned on the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to summon an emergency state security council meeting, including head of security agencies, their tactical teams and personnel who would be addressed by the Governor to abide by the rule of engagements and professional conducts. IfeanyiCy said “the Governor should assemble heads of security agencies and their tactical units, and different command chains in various field operation across the state . He should caution them to respect human rights and dignity while carrying out their security of protecting life and properties of Imo people”.

Vanguard News Nigeria