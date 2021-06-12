Eulogises Buhari for renaming June 12 as Democracy DayBy Arogbonlo IsraelFelicitating with Nigerians on the auspicious occasion of this year’s June 12 cum Democracy Day, Commissioner for Youth Political Participation, Pan-African Youth Union (PYU), Oladele Nihi has called on his fellow patriots to be more passionate about Nigeria’s unity and development.

The youth commissioner in its goodwill message for Democracy Day tilted: ‘Nigeria Deserves the Best Level of Patriotism, even in Democracy’ congratulated Nigerians for “a steady democratic power transition in a span of over two decades without the interruption of military rule”.

Democracy Day which was originally celebrated on May 29 to mark the transition of power from the military to a democratic elected leader in 1999, metamorphosed into today’s June 12 Democracy Day on the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari on June 6 2018 to honor the late Moshood Abiola (GCFR) who was a victim of what Oladele referred to as “military bulling”.

According to him, “renaming June 12 as the country’s Democracy Day even though the holiday already existed in some southern states, is one of the best acts of President Buhari, as it represents a show of solidarity with power truly belonging to the people. So as we celebrate this historic day, we should as citizens rejig our level of patriotism and particularly as youths be more committed to Nation building”.

He added: “Democracy is a system of government which supports nearly absolute freedoms. These freedoms should not be a yardstick for citizens to engage themselves in unpatriotic agendas capable of disrupting the country’s peaceful coexistence or stands as threat to the peace and unity enjoys by the people.”

The PYU commissioner, however, urged Nigerians, the youths in particular to be “more patriotic and flag friendly; as patriotism has proven to be a core sustainer of democracy and in a society where freedom thrives, patriotism keeps people in check and loyal to the flag”.

READ ALSO: I made June 12 Democracy Day to demonstrate commitment — BuhariIn order to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy, Mr. Oladele advised his colleagues to be more involved in politics and shun any form of political thuggery.

“You will recall that the late Moshood Abiola joined his first political party, the National Council of Nigeria and Cameroon (NCNC) in 1979 at age 19.

“It is time to build and concrete our foundation with spirit of patriotism and absolute loyalty to the interest of our dear country. It is time we learn to say no to been used as means of social-divide by certain elements of disunity.

“It is time we raise the bar of unity higher, and give wings to our dreams of ‘the Nigeria we want’ to fly and become a reality.”

Closing with the words of John Adams “A government of laws, and not of men”, the youth commissioner admonished Nigerian leaders to be doers of what they preach, and practice a government govern by laws, and not of men.

Vanguard News Nigeria

