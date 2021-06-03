Aston University Aston University prepares students for a successful career through practical teaching and work experience. We are located in the heart of the city of Birmingham which is the UK’s second largest city and home to more than 300 company headquarters including HSBC and we are official partner of Aston Villa football club.

Aston was awarded UK University of the Year (Guardian ranking, 2020)Ranked in the top 30 in the UK (Guardian University Guide 2021).Awarded Most Entrepreneurial University (Times Higher Education, 2020)Ranked 1st in the UK for value-added (Guardian University Guide 2020)Aston achieved the highest rating of Gold in the UK’s Teaching Excellence Framework TEFAston Business School is among just 1% of business schools worldwide to be triple-accredited by AACSB, EQUIS and AMBA.Our Business and Management is ranked in the top 100 in the world (QS World ranking)Up to £8000 scholarship for September 2021 intake. Students can gain valuable work experience before they graduate. Before the final year of a bachelor’s course, Aston offers a placement year when students can gain work experience in the UK or abroad. At master’s level, students also have the opportunity to gain work experience in the UK for up to 12 months with a Tier 4 visa sponsored by the university.

See link for one of our Alumni’s testimony https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Zbi31-eD0A

Picture by Edward Moss Photography. All rights reserved. Aston University Aston University offers scholarships from £2,000 to £8,000 to enable talented students to study at foundation, bachelor’s or master’s levels and you can join us in September 2021. For a full list of our September 2021 courses, please see link https://www.aston.ac.uk/courses

For more information and further enquiries, please contact Babajide Ogundeji, the Regional Manager for Africa on +2348136091160. You can also send an email to africa@aston.ac.uk

