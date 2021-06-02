The Joint Task Force (JTF) has arrested ten persons in connection with recent killings of security personnel and destruction of property in Essien Udim, Obot Akara, and Ikot Ekpene local government areas of Akwa Ibom state.

Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, in a statement on Wednesday, 3 May, disclosed the JTF recovered several items including vehicles, arms, and ammunition from the suspects.

The CP said: ”It would be recalled that in the recent past, there had been series of senseless and unprovoked attacks on security agencies and formations, especially the Police leading to wanton loss of lives and property.

”This unacceptable trend of events necessitated the formation of a Joint Task Force (JTF), comprising of the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force, the DSS, and NSCDC.

”The operations of the Joint Task Force (JTF) in Akwa Ibom have yielded a lot of successes with more still being done.

”Following coordinated raids on the locations of criminal elements at Ntak Ikot Akpan, Abama and Ikot Akpan in Essien Udim, Obot Akara and Ikot Ekpene local government areas by the Joint Task Force, a total of ten suspects who are directly linked to the killings of security personnel and destruction of property were arrested, while the following items were recovered at different locations.”

– One (1) grey coloured Toyota Hilux with Reg. No. ENU 762 YJ

– One (1) white and ash coloured Mitsubishi bus with Reg. No. XE 276 ABA

– One (1) white coloured Sino Truck with Reg. No. SSM 505 ZR

– One (1) blue Toyota Corolla with Reg. No. GWA 955 BF

– Four (4) motorcycles

– Four (4) AK 47 Rifles

– Four (4) G3 rifles

– Eight(8) Dane Guns

– Three (3) Riot Guns

– Twenty-eight (28) AK-47 magazines

– Two (2) G3 magazines

– Six hundred and fifty-four (654) rounds of ammunition

– Ten (10) cartridges

– Ninety-six (96) Smoke cartridges

– One (1) Smoke Grenade

– Twenty-one (21) teargas bombs

– Thirty-nine (39) Hand Grenade Anti-Riot irritants

– Seven (7) smoke respirators

– Six (6) Rioters shield

– Five (5) Bullet Proof Plates

– Three (3) Handcuffs

– Two (2) Leg Chains

– Seven (7) Cutlasses

– One (1) axe

– Police ID card

– Two (2) Police batons

– Ten (10) Police Beckets

– Seven (7) Police belts

– One (1) pair of woman Police uniform

– One (1) fragmental jacket

– Sixteen (16) combat boots

– One (1) twine rope

– One (1) Motorola walkie talkie

– Fifteen (15) GSM phones

– Sixteen (16) Combat Boots

– Four (4) torchlight

– Thirty seven (37) clothe materials

– Two (2) number plates

– Two (2) Generating sets

– One (1) Saw machine

– Bank Cheques/Teller/SIM cards

– Four (4) Public Address System

– Two (2) Desktop CPU

– One (1) Printer

– Two (2) Scanning machines

– Two (2) Desktop Monitors

– One (1) UPS

– Two (2) Mouse and two (2) Keyboards.

– Sixty (60) office staplers

– Two (2) 16 Inch LG television set

– Assorted types Chargers/Extension Wires

– One (1) LG DVD player

– Assorted Jewelries

– One (1) Car Battery

– One (1) First Aid Box,

– Assorted Drugs,

– Seven (7) Wire Cutters,

– Three (3) Shovels,

– Six (6) sets of cooking utensils

– Six (6) metal buckets

– One (1) umbrella

– The sum of sixty-three thousand, three hundred and thirty naira (N63,330.00)

The CP urged the owners of the recovered vehicles to go to 6 Battalion, Nigerian Army, Ibagwa with proof of ownership for identification and collection or contact the State Police Headquarter in Uyo. He also showed appreciation to all security forces for a job well done.

”Let me sincerely appreciate the immense contribution of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies. We will continue to work as a team in securing Akwa Ibom State. I urge Akwa Ibomites to go about their lawful duties without fear of molestation and never relent in being vigilant and giving timely information to the Police and other security agencies. Our warm gratitude is also to the government and good people of Akwa Ibom State.”