Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom state, Mr. Andrew Amiengheme By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo A Joint Task Force, JTF, has arrested a total of ten suspects in connection with the killing of security men and destruction of formations in Akwa Ibom State in recent times.

The Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom state, Mr. Andrew Amiengheme who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo said the arrest followed coordinated raids on different locations in the affected community of Essien Udim Local government area.

His words, “It would be recalled that in the recent past, there had been series of senseless and unprovoked attacks on security agencies and formations, especially the Police leading to wanton loss of lives and property.

“Following coordinated raids on the locations of criminal elements at Ntak Ikot Akpan, Abama and Ikot Akpan in Essien Udim, Obot Akara and Ikot Ekpene Local Government Areas by the Joint Task Force, a total of ten (10) suspects who are directly linked to the killings of security Personnel and destruction of property were arrested.

” This unacceptable trend of events necessitated the formation of a Joint Task Force (JTF), comprising of the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force, the DSS and NSCDC. The operations of the Joint Task Force (JTF) have yielded a lot of successes with more still being done”.

The CP listed the items recovered at different locations to include one (1) grey coloured Toyota Hilux with Reg. No. ENU 762 YJ, one white and ash coloured Mitsubishi bus with Reg. No. XE 276 ABA, one white coloured Sino Truck with Reg. No. SSM 505 ZR, one (1) blue Toyota Corolla with Reg. No. GWA 955 BF; Four (4) motorcycles, Four (4) AK 47 Rifles and Four (4) G3 rifles, 8 Dane Guns, 3 Riot Guns, 28 AK-47 magazines and 2 G3 magazines.

Others include Six hundred and fifty-four (654) rounds of ammunition; ten (10) cartridgeNinety-six (96) smoke cartridges, one smoke grenade, 21 teargas bombs, 39 hand grenade anti-riot irritants, 7, smoke respirators, 6, rioters shield, 5 bulletproof plates, 3 handcuffs, 2 leg chains,7 cutlasses, one axe, a police ID card, 2 police batons, ten police beckets, seven police belts; one pair of female police uniform, one fragmental jacket, sixteen combat boots.

Other items recovered were one twine rope, one Motorola walkie talkie, Fifteen GSM phones, sixteen combat boots, 4 torchlight, 37 clothe materials, 2 number plates, 2 generating sets, one saw machine, bank cheques/teller/SIM cards, 4 public address system; 2 desktop CPU, one printer, 2 scanning machines, 2 desktop monitors, two Mouse and Keyboards.

The police said they equally recovered Sixty (60) office staplers, two 16 Inch LG television set, Assorted types chargers/extension wires, one LG DVD player, assorted jewelries; one Car Battery, one first aid box, assorted drugs, 7 wire cutters, 3 Shovels, 6 sets of cooking utensils, 6 metal buckets, one umbrella and the sum of sixty-three thousand, three hundred and thirty naira (N63,330.00).

“The owners of the above mentioned vehicles are to go to 6 Battalion, Nigerian Army, Ibagwa with proof of ownership for identification and collection or contact the State Police Headquarter, Uyo.

” Let me sincerely appreciate the immense contribution of the Nigerian Army and other sister Security agencies. We will continue to work as a team in securing Akwa Ibom State.

” I urge Akwa Ibomites to go about their lawful duties without fear of molestation and never relent in being vigilant and giving timely information to the Police and other security agencies. Our warm gratitude is also to the Government and good people of Akwa Ibom State”, the CP stated.

