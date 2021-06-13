.

By Idowu Bankole

A former Aviation Minister and foremost PDP chieftain, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has praised President Muhammadu Buhari for immortalising the late winner of the 1993 presidential elections, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, MKO, by renaming June 12 as Nigeria’s democracy day.

Buhari had in a nationwide broadcast last year renamed June 12 a National democracy day.

June 12 used to be a special day to commemorate MKO Abiola in Lagos and in some southwestern states in Nigeria until it was renamed by President Buhari.

Also Read: We’ll pay bandits in same coin — Matawalle

June 12 became significant in the political history of Nigeria after the one and only former military president of Nigeria, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida Rtd. annulled the 1993 election, which, till date was widely acclaimed to be the most credible, freest and fairest election ever conducted in the history of Nigeria, held on June 12.

Reflecting on the significance of the date, Chief Olufemi Fani-Kayode in a series of tweets, commended President Buhari saying “he did well on this one.”

Fani-Kayode alleged that MKO funded the coup that removed Buhari from power and ironically, Buhari back in power 35 years later, immortalized MKO by declaring June 12 a democracy day in Nigeria

He said “MKO Abiola funded the coup that removed Buhari from power in 1985 yet it was the same people he put in power that year that annulled his election as President 8 years later in 1993.

“What an irony! Again the same Buhari he removed from power in 1985 was the one that, 35 years later, and once back in power, apologised for the annulment of his 1993 pres. election & mandate even though he had no hand in it and immortalised his name by declaring June 12th Democracy Day,” He said.

“This is instructive! No matter what u say or think about Buhari, he did well on this one!” He noted.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...