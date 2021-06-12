.

Late MKO AbiolaBy Olasunkanmi Akoni

There was generally calm in most parts of Lagos on Saturday, as residents joined the rest of the country to mark June 12 and the National Democracy Day, despite protest calls by civil society organisations planned to take place.

However, there were pockets of disturbances in some parts of the state as armed Policemen and other security agents had to disperses some protesters who were gathering to hold a protest at M.K.O, Gardens, Ojota area of the state.

Skirmishes were also recorded in Mile- 2 and Ikorodu axes of the state. But the prompt intervention of anti-riot policemen, who fired several tear gas canisters to disperse the gathering protesters restored sanity.

READ ALSOIBB: Beyond June12 and Maradona

It was also gathered that some arrests were made by the police and some were later released.

Men of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, of the State Police Command, led by its Commander, Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, Olayinka Egbeyemi, were seen on major roads patrolling and appealing to residents to shun any form of disturbances and go about their normal business activities as their lives and property are well protected.

At the Ojota point, early in the morning, Egbeyemi, particularly appealed to a small group, mainly youths, who are observing a peaceful rally to remain law-abiding and disallow hoodlums from hijacking the rally.

Meanwhile, Vanguard observed that most parts of the state were relatively peaceful as traders and other business ventures were shut and residents remained indoors to relax for the weekend.

A few traders and people who summoned enough courage to come out were also seen going about their legitimate businesses.

Only a few commercial buses were seen operating following a directive from their Union leaders to keep off the road to avoid been caught up in the planned protest rally being organized by civil society organizations.

Most ever-busy business centers and markets visited were scanty, as they recorded low turn out of sellers and buyers.

Some of the markets visited in life: Egbeda, Ikotun, Oshodi, Ikeja, Agege, among others

Like this: Like Loading...