By Marie-Therese Nanlong

To mark his sixth year in office, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has commissioned some completed projects initiated by his administration with an assurance to continue to deliver on the dividends of democracy to the people.

Apart from commissioning the projects, the governor who stressed he would continue to initiate projects that would have direct bearing in lives of the people, laid foundation for new ones and inspected the level of work on ongoing projects which are yet to be completed.

Lalong insisted on the need for citizens to be peaceful especially as he intensifies efforts and initiate policies and programmes that entrench lasting peace in the state.

READ ALSO: Northern Governors turning cattle rearing into huge business ― LalongSome of the projects commissioned include roads, water treatment plants, among others, all located in Jos North and Jos South local government areas of the state.

However, residents of the immediate communities where the projects are sited trooped out to welcome the governor and his entourage.

It would be recalled that the Governor had earlier gone to Pankshin and Mangu local government areas in the Central zone of the State for similar exercise.

