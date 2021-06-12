Personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (FCT Command) on Saturday at the Gudu district in Abuja, dispersed a June 12 protest group when they fired tear gas canisters at the protesters.

The protest was said to have taken off at about 08:30 am and was progressing with the protesters, mostly youths, expressing dissatisfaction with the state of affairs in the nation.

The protesters, who chanted slogans such as, “Buhari must go”, “Say no to injustice”, “Stop the killings” amongst others, scampered for safety when the security operatives started firing tear gas at the demonstration ground.

However, the FCT Police Command in a statement signed by ASP Yusuf Mariam said those dispersed were members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria aka Shiites.

The statement was titled ‘FCT Police Foils Attempt to Invite Public Disturbance, Disperse Members of the Proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN-Shiites) and Others’.

It reads, “The FCT Police Command on Saturday, 12th June, 2021 successfully restored calm at Apo-Gudu axis after professionally dispersing a protest by some members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN)-Shiites and others targeted at inciting public disturbance and breaching public peace.

“Consequently, the action of the Command was necessitated by the concerns of some agitated residents. However, no arrest was made.

“In view of the above, the Command wishes to state that it is committed to ensuring that FCT residents enjoy a hitch-free Democracy Day Celebration and will not hesitate to bring to book every person or entity that attempts to breach the peace or cause a breakdown of law and order in the Federal Capital Territory.

“The Command implores residents to remain calm and law-abiding while reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property within the FCT.”

