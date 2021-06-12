Some persons who identified themselves as supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari clashed at Unity Fountain, Abuja, over sharing of money.

The rally is to show support for Buhari to commemorate the June 12 Democracy Day of Nigeria.

But, an internal tussle broke out amongst members of the #IStandWithBuhari protest group.

Leaders of the group were seen in a heated exchange of words over the sharing of money meant for organising the counter protests. An anti-Buhari protest is also stagged at the same venue on Saturday.

The president’s supporters gathered with customised T-shirts and placards, some of which read, ‘Nigerians say no to fake activist’, ‘Nigerians say no to violence’.

However, anti-Buhari protesters carried placards that read ‘no to bad governance, no to banditary, no to corruption’ and other inscriptions.





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...