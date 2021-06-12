Samuel Anyanwu

Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, a PDP chieftain and immediate past senator for Imo East Senatorial District, says Nigeria is greater and better as a united and indivisible nation. Anyanwu made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Saturday, as the country commemorates her 2021 Democracy Day.

He expressed his desire for Nigeria’s togetherness, irrespective of ethnic, religious and political differences.

“I am so passionate about a united and indivisible Nigeria. We will be better and greater as a united country than a divided people.

“We have no other place or county we can call our own apart from Nigeria whether good or bad,” he said.

The former senator who called for justice, fairness and equity as imperatives for a united Nigeria, said that mediocrity and selective justice were inimical to national development.

Anyanwu advocated a country where merit would be upheld as a yardstick to attain positions of authority and not ethnic considerations.

“I must not be a member of a particular ethnic group or region before I am qualified for leadership position in this country,” he said.

The PDP chieftain, who urged political actors in the country to close ranks, said that national interest ought to be placed above primordial or selfish interests.

He condemned all forms of insecurity in the country which he said had the capacity of paralysing the nation’s economy by scaring investors.

“We cannot achieve development by destroying our land and economy. Therefore, we need to cease destruction of public infrastructure and join hands to develop the country,” he added.





