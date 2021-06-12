By Luminous Jannamike

MEMBERS of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, also known as Shi’ites, on Saturday joined #Take-it-Back protesters led by former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, to demonstrate against against “bad governance” under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The protesters bearing placards with inscription such as “Buhari must go”, “Free Zakzaky”, “Police brutality has not stopped”, “Digital right is a human right” amongst others, had earlier been dispersed in Gudu district by the police who fired tear gas canisters at them.

They, however, converged again around Wuse Zone 4, demanding obedience to rule of law, good governance and an end to insecurity in the country.

Addressing journalists after the protesters re-converged, the Secretary of IMN’s Academic Forum, Abdullahi Musa, said: “We, the Shi’ites, joined the June 12 protest against bad governance, because what we have today in the country is not a democracy but a dictatorship.

READ ALSO: June 12, Democracy Day: General calm as police stop protesters in Ojota“The Courts, on various occasions, have ordered the unconditional release of our leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat, from custody, but the Federal Government has refused to obey the valid orders of the Court in their case.”

On his part, Dr. Chidi Nwanyanwu, the Director of Communications, Take-It-Back Movement, wondered why the Buhari-led government appeared reluctant to arrest and prosecute some prominent people allegedly sympathetic to bandits and terrorists.

He said, “It is a common knowledge to the global community that Nigeria have been subjected to decades of misrule, lack of socio-political direction and economic disaster masterminded by the recklessness of the kleptomaniac, sycophantic, oppressive, and tyrannical present and past regimes of the APC and PDP political parties.

“The Buhari administration harbors and appears to be a safe haven for apologists of banditry and terrorism, which explains why it has failed woefully in what should be the number one responsibility of any government as human lives no longer have value in Nigeria.

The Nigerian government has mastered the art of “divide and rule” by selling lies, propaganda and all sorts of deceptive gimmicks to sow discord and divide the people’s voice. They device ways to divert the people’s attention away from their thievery and evil tendencies and systematically divide us across political, ethnic, and religious lines.

“The time has come for the good people of Nigeria, both in Nigeria and in the Diaspora to rise up in one accord, voice and strength; to deliver the nation from the hands political cankerworms, the same set of people who are only changing party alphabets (APC and PDP) only when it’s politically profitable.”

According to Nwanyanwu, Nigeria’s major problem is the people who occupy public offices and have looted the public treasury from the federal level down to local units.

“And the solution is coming together in a united force to put an end to their shenanigans, and by ourselves determine the future every Nigerian to dream and to pursue their quest for safety and happiness and change the destiny of our country.

“We shall not be intimidated, nor allow ourselves to be divided by cheap propaganda as we know our problems are just not Hausa, Fulani, Igbo, or Yoruba, neither is it the Muslims or Christians.

“So, the only way to true liberation is to put an end to their reign of terror and build a decent life and society for ourselves and upcoming generations.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

