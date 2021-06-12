By Shina Abubakar, OsogboAhead of the celebration of June 12 on Saturday, Osun state Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode has urged parents to stop their children from participating in any unnecessary protest.

A statement signed by the State Police Command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola on Friday in Osogbo admonished youth to steer clear from any procession that could further lead to breakdown of law and order across the state.

She the CP has promised visible policing across the state to ensure that residents go about their business without any threat or harassment from anybody.

ALSO READ: JUNE 12:Unending search for democratic polls

“The Commissioner of Police is using this medium to assure the good people of the State of the force readiness and that of its sister security agents to guarantee safety of lives and properties in all parts of the State during this period and beyond.

“We assure you of adequate visibility policing and constant vehicular patrols and we appeal to members of the public to cooperate and collaborate with the security personnel detailed for this special assignment and other vehicles on patrol duties to curb any act of crime and criminality.

ALSO READ: 2023: Project Amaechi loading

“We enjoined members of the public to conduct and comport themselves within the ambit of the law and jettison all forms of rumours of insecurity being peddled around, as the police in synergy with other security agents are ready and capable to deal decisively with any act of criminality that might arise.

“I therefore advise parents and guardians to warn their wards against any unnecessary protest and procession in the state that could cause break down of law and order, as the Command will not tolerate any act of lawlessness.

“More so, citizens are enjoined to be vigilant and promptly report any suspicious movement or infraction of the law to the Police for immediate action through these numbers: 08039537995 & 08123823981”, reads the statement.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...