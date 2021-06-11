The Lagos State Police Command says it is not aware of any planned protest in Lagos State to commemorate the 2021 democracy day on Saturday, June 12, Premium Times reports.

A statement released by CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, spokesperson of the state police command, says the state Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has appealed to members of the public to disregard any sit-at-home order called by certain groups which is being circulated in social media and go about their lawful businesses as the police and other security agencies have made necessary arrangement to maintain law and order across the state.

In a related development, the Commissioner of Police has formed special Squads to go after traffic robbers who have been terrorizing innocent Lagosians and get the state rid of such miscreants. The police boss formed the Squads today Friday 11th June 2021, at the Command Headquarters.

CP Hakeem Odumosu equally released some crime-fighting equipment and modern communication gadgets to the Squads for efficiency and better service delivery as some of the identified areas like Eko Bridge, Apongbon, Cele, Ijora, Ojota/7up, Mike 12, Surulere, etc, must be cleared of miscreants and traffic robbers with immediate effect.

June 12 is a day set aside by the government to celebrate the restoration of democracy in the country.

It was a day in honour of Moshood Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, who later died in military detention.

Like this: Like Loading...