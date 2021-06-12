By Ben Ngwakwe GombeWith growing agitations by some sections in the country to break away, Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Yahaya, said on Saturday that the Government and people of the state would work for a remain under a strong, united and peaceful Nigeria.

Governor Yahaya made the declaration while adressing the people of the state on democracy day and two years of democracy in the state under his leadership.

The governor made it clear that he was against anything capable of truncating Nigeria’s unity and stability, as a true believer in democracy as the only legitimate means of political participation and power acquisition.

The Governor said, “Gombe State and our peace-loving people will not be party to any action or idea that undermines our unity or democracy.

Speaking on the progress of democratic governance in Gombe State, the governor stressed that “we are living witnesses to how development and progress can be delivered through a robust democratic process.”

He noted that from a small rural community, Gombe has grown to “emerge on the pinnacle of Nigeria’s development as the fastest developing state in the country.”

The Governor said: “During our two-year anniversary two weeks ago, we showcased our tremendous achievements across all facets of social and economic development, from road infrastructure to agriculture, education, health, water resources and environment, commerce and industry, rural and urban development, civil service reforms, youth and women empowerment among others.

“Gombe is today the residential and investment destination of choice in the North. This positive state of affairs is sustained by our community-driven approach that fosters strong collaboration between Government, local stakeholders and security agencies. We shall continue to build on that in order to ensure lasting peace and stability,” he assured.

He reiterated the belief of Gombe State in Nigeria’s unity, as presented in its input to the constitutional amendment exercise, stressing that the state also believes that democracy is the only legitimate means of political participation and power acquisition.

“As a government, we are committed to the welfare and security of our people and the entrenchment of a vibrant democracy that delivers real dividends to our people.

“While wishing our people a happy and peaceful democracy day celebration, I call on our people to continue to intensify prayers for peace and stability in our country.”

